Veteran Politician Hukum Singh Dies At 79 Hukum Singh was an MLA in Uttar Pradesh for seven terms and a minister in the state before entering the Lok Sabha in the 2014 polls.

Hukum Singh was a BJP lawmaker from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh Noida: Veteran politician and BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh Hukum Singh died today at a hospital in Noida where he was admitted, his family said.



He was 79.



Hukum Singh, who was elected from the Kairana constituency, is survived by five daughters.



Condoling his death Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, "Anguished by the demise of MP and veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Hukum Singh Ji. He served the people of UP with great diligence and worked for the welfare of farmers. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief."



BJP president Amit Shah said Hukum Singh's demise was an irreparable loss for the party.



Hukum Singh was an MLA in Uttar Pradesh for seven terms and a minister in the state before entering the Lok Sabha in the 2014 polls.



In a tweet Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel expressed shock over Hukum Singh's death and said it was a huge loss for the BJP.



Before the UP assembly elections last year, he had highlighted the issue of alleged migration of the Hindus from parts of his Lok Sabha constituency and its neighbourhoods.



The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned on Monday as a mark of respect to the BJP leader after paying tributes to him.



