Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm Amid Ruckus

The second part of the Budget session began on March 13.

Minutes after the proceedings started in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday, both the houses were adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani stocks issue.

Today is the sixth day of the second leg of the Budget Session.

After the Lok Sabha met for the day, opposition members came near the Speaker's podium over their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. The BJP members also raised the demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom.

Congress alleged that the audio was muted after they raised slogans that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to respond to allegations of BJP leaders against him.

They claimed that there was no audio for about 20 minutes of the House proceedings.

However, government sources said the audio was muted due to a "technical fault".

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions and was adjourned for the day. The house earlier took up some of the listed business.

The acrimony also continued to play out outside the Parliament with leaders from the BJP and Congress targeting each other over Rahul Gandhi's remarks and the Adani issue.

