Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Moves Bill On J&K President's Rule

Home Minister Amit Shah today moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months. Moving the resolution, he said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President's Rule be extended for another six months with effect from July 3, 2019. He said during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism. The state has seen bloodshed in previous elections, but things have changed, he told the House. He urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution. This is the first proposal Shah has moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the home minister in the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government.
Here are the LIVE updates of parliament session:
"No reasonable ground to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir": Congress's Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha.
BJP leader Poonam Mahajan is speaking in the Lok Sabha.
"Why the delay in holding the state elections in Jammu and Kashmir?...
Security reason is not a sufficient reason to postpone elections": RSP's N K Premachandran in Lok Sabha.
Manish Tewari said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir worsened between 2015 and 2018.
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari is speaking in the Lok Sabha.
Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha, "This bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border."
"We are monitoring the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. Construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within time limit set by the previous home minister Rajnath Singh Ji. Life of every individual is important to us," Amit Shah said.