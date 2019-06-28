Law And Order Has Improved In J&K, Polls In Next 6 Months, Says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah today said the government has done a lot to end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and now that the law and order situation is better, assembly elections can be held in the state within the next six months. The promise of elections - a longstanding demand of politicians in the state - came as he tabled a bill in the Lok Sabha for another extension of the President's Rule.

Contending that there is now zero tolerance to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said, "Over the last one year, this government has done a lot to uproot terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir".

In March, when the Election Commission announced dates for the national elections, it had ruled out holding polls simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir. The state government, it said, had advised against it in view of the law and order situation.

The announcement -- made weeks after the suicide attack in Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers died - had angered the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir who alleged that the BJP government at the centre was not keen on initiating the democratic process in the state.

Last month, the commission indicated that it has received a green signal from the government regarding elections and the dates would be announced later this year.

"Due to Ramzan, the elections did not take place and they will have their elections by the time if passed the 6 months extended president's rule ends. There was a time that there was no election in the area for six years," Amit Shah added.

