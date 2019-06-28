'Who Was Responsible For Partition?' Amit Shah Brings Up Nehru

Amit Shah introduced the bill to extend President's Rule in Kashmir this morning

Union home minister Amit Shah's question on "who is responsible for partition" triggered a huge row in parliament during the debate on the bill to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The argument grew fierce and drew into its ambit partition and Article 356, under which central Rule can be imposed on a state.

In a scathing attack against the Congress, Mr Shah said it was not the BJP but the Congress who used the Article 356 as a political tool.

"Under special circumstances we enforced President's Rule. Before today Article 356 has been used 132 times. Of those 132, 93 have been used by the Congress and now they will teach us how 356 should be used?" Mr Shah said, triggering loud protests.

But the Congress, which is against the bill, was outraged when Mr Shah while responding to the debate, said: "Manish Tiwari is raising questions on partition today. I want to ask him a question. Who is responsible for partition? Today, one-third of Jammu and Kashmir is not in our control. Who is responsible for that?

Amid screams of protest from Congress members over the name of Jawaharlal Nehru being drawn into the debate, Mr Shah said, "Okay, if the mention of a name causes such pain I Shall henceforth refer to him as the first Prime Minister of the country".

Manish Tewari, who was among the Congress speakers, had suggested that Jammu and Kashmir had to be placed under President's Rule because of the BJP's "incompatible" alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party.

"Today the situation is such that we have to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for every six months. Its roots are in the incompatible alliance of PDP and BJP in 2015," Manish Tewari said.

