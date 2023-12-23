Parliament Breach Accused Mahesh Kumawat's Cop Custody Extended Till Jan 5

Mahesh Kumawat was arrested for destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy (File)

A court in Delhi today extended till January 5 the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, who was arrested in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended Mr Kumawat's custody on an application moved by the Delhi Police. The police told the court that he was required to be questioned to unravel the conspiracy.

The prosecutor earlier told the court that the accused "wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands".

The custody was required "to find the actual motive behind the attack and his association with an enemy country and terrorist organisations", the prosecutor said.

According to the Delhi Police, Mr Kumawat had come to a police station on his own with co-accused Lalit Jha when the two were handed over to the Special Cell. He has been interrogated since then, the police added.

He was a member of the now-deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the police said.

Mr Kumawat was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, they added.

The court on Thursday extended the custody of four other accused - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, and Neelam Devi - till January 5.

Lalit Jha's police custody was extended on Friday by the court till January 5.

