50 MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker For Action Against Pragya Thakur

As many as 50 members of parliament (MPs) including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran have handed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to censure BJP MP Pragya Thakur for "insulting Mahatma Gandhi."

"House resolves to censure Pragya Thakur for having insulted Mahatma Gandhi by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot in the House," the letter states.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had said that no debate will be held on the remark made by Pragya Thakur on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, as what she said was "expunged" from records.

"What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from the record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record?" said Om Birla.

The Speaker's clarification came when Congress leader in the Lok Sabha raised the issue.

Mr Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, had triggered an uproar during a discussion in the lower house on Wednesday when she interrupted DMK leader A Raja's speech during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill and praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.