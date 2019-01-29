Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0 Live Updates: PM Modi To Discuss Exam Stress With 2,000 Students

PM Modi will interact with Class 10 and 12 students

As part of the second edition of ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a total of 2,000 students, parents and teachers in the national capital today.

With less than two months to go for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, PM Modi will discuss ways to handle the exam stress with students in an interactive session at the Talkatora Stadium, wherein for the first time, students from across the country will get a chance to participate in the event.

The participants also include college students from 24 states and Union Territories, according to a statement of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. 675 students from across the country have reached Delhi for the event.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi's session with students: