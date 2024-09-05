Parents Of Kolkata Doctor Claim Police Tried To Bribe Them After Daughter's Murder

The parents of the Kolkata doctor who was brutally raped and murdered last month have alleged that the police tried to bribe them initially to suppress the case. The incident took place while the doctor was on night shift and has led to massive protests across the state, demanding swift action.

The parents of the 31-year-old joined the protest at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where their daughter's body was found on August 9, and accused the police of allegedly trying to close the case without a thorough investigation.

"The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations," the father said while addressing the protesters.

"Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined," he added.

The parents said that are joining the protest to support the junior doctors fighting for justice for their daughter.

Kolkata Police has come under strong criticism from the Opposition as well as citizens for its handling of the sensitive case. Questions have been raised on how the accused Sanjoy Roy had unfettered access to every corner of the state-run hospital at all times of the day. Some reports have also said he would illegally arrange hospital beds and other facilities for patients in exchange for money.

Slogans targeting cops and reminding them that they have daughters at home too have been doing the rounds on social media and finding a place on placards carried by protesters during street marches.

Amid outrage, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Monday, the CBI arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the establishment.

The West Bengal Assembly this week also passed an anti-rape bill seeking capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.