Man Found Hanging In Kolkata Home, Family Alleges Murder By Wife

The body of a man was found hanging at his house in south Kolkata, and his family accused his wife and her kin of murdering him.

The body of the deceased, identified as Sunny Singh, 34, was recovered last night by police, who sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been started.

His family members alleged that he was murdered and pointed their fingers at the young man's wife and brother-in-law.

According to police sources, Singh lived in a rented house in the Sarshuna area with his wife, Punita Singh and daughter Tanisha. It is learnt that he had a regular drinking habit, which led to daily arguments and conflicts between the couple. On Monday night, a similar argument and fight reportedly took place between the husband and wife. Singh allegedly threw his wife and daughter out of the house that night. Later, with the intervention of the police, Punita and her daughter were able to return home.

On Tuesday night, Singh's body was found hanging from a noose in the same house, and the door to the room where Punita was staying was locked from the outside. With the help of neighbours, she climbed down from the balcony, opened the house door, and went inside to find the hanging body. The Sarshuna police station was soon informed. Police quickly arrived at the scene and recovered the body. According to police sources, there were no other injury marks on Singh's body except for the ligature marks on his neck.

The body was recovered and taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where the post-mortem examination was conducted, and its report indicated that Singh died due to suffocation.

Last night, Singh's sister Sangeeta Shaw filed a written complaint at the police station against Punita and her brother Rakesh Paswan, alleging murder. Based on the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the incident. Interrogation of the accused has also started.

