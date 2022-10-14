Paramilitary Personnel Shoots Himself At Delhi Metro Station, Dies: Cops

A 22-year-old constable of the CISF died allegedly after he shot himself, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died allegedly after he shot himself from his service rifle inside the washroom of Welcome Metro Station, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening.

Around 8 pm, a noise came from the washroom of the metro station. The victim, identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Bihar, was found in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that Kumar joined as a constable in CISF in 2021. He was unmarried and his family members have been informed about the incident.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

