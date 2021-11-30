Read CEO Parag Agrawal's First Email To Twitter Employees

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011

Love where you work, India-born Parag Agrawal wrote in his first email to fellow Twitter employees after taking over as Twitter Inc.'s new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Agrawal, 37, was named on Monday to succeed co-founder Jack Dorsey after a four-year stint as CTO, a role where he oversaw Twitter's pursuit of blockchain and other decentralized technologies.

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together. We recently updated out strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But out critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each one of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact," he wrote to employees.

Mr Agrawal, now the youngest CEO in the S&P 500, recounted how he joined the company a decade ago, when there were barely 1,000 employees and expressed his gratitude towards Jack Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship. Mr Dorsey resigned as CEO on Monday.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here's the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support ???? https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

"Thank you, Jack. I'm honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship," the new CEO wrote.

"I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While, it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me...I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and exciting opportunities ahead of us," he said.

Mr Agrawal is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai where he did his Bachelors in Engineering in computer science. He moved to the US for further studies, with his doctorate coming from Stanford University based in California.

"The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of People are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and future, and it's a signal that the work we do here mater. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential," he further said.

He briefly worked at Microsoft, AT&T and Yahoo before joining Twitter in 2011. In all three companies, his work was mostly research-oriented. Initially, at Twitter, he worked on ad-related products, but gradually he also dabbled in artificial intelligence.

Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006 and launched in July of that year.