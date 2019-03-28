Panel To Submit Report On PM's Mission Shakti Speech To Poll Body Today

PM Narendra Modi in a televised address announced test-firing of ASAT missile on Wednesday

A panel of the Election Commission that is looking into the opposition's allegations of poll code violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to submit its report to the watchdog today, sources told NDTV today. The Election Commission is also likely to take a decision on the report today, they said.

In a televised speech to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday announced the successful test-firing of India's anti-satellite (ASAT) missile, Mission Shakti, and highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen national security. The opposition alleged the Prime Minister's speech violated the election code as it could influence voters.

The model code is a series of dos and don'ts for the caretaker government and political parties, which comes into effect as soon as the elections are announced.

Though sources in the Election Commission said the government does not need to take permission for making announcements linked to national security, the EC spokesperson later on Wednesday evening tweeted that it would examine PM Modi's speech.

The matter related to the address of the Prime Minister to the Nation on electronic media today afternoon has been brought to the notice of ECI.The Commission has directed a Committee of Officers to examine the matter immediately in the light of Model Code of Conduct. - Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) March 27, 2019

Sources said a transcript of the Prime Minister's speech is being examined by the panel.

According to the commission's model code of conduct for elections, the party in power cannot use public money to publicise achievements ahead of elections. "Issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer in the newspapers and other media and the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided," it says.

The government has accused the opposition of making "clerical objections" when the issue concerns national security, regional security and geopolitical security.

"You are not at all bothered about national security... When the finger points to the moon, the idiot always points to the finger... The lower they (the opposition) go the stronger we will emerge," Union minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday after the opposition's scathing attack on the government.

Opposition leaders from across party lines had targeted PM Modi over the announcement. While Mamata Banerjee dubbed it "another limitless drama", Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi "a very happy World Theatre Day".

