Pakistani Woman Staying Illegally In Karnataka Since 2015 Arrested: Police

The woman obtained a ration card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and a Voter Identity Card: Police (File)

A Pakistani national, who was staying illegally with her husband at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district since 2015 with her three children, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Thursday.

Khadija Mehrin, a Pakistani national, married Mohiddin Rukkuddin from Bhatkal in 2014 in Dubai.

She had travelled on a tourist visa to India for three months and in 2015, she entered India illegally, the police said.

They added that during her stay, she gave birth to three children. She also obtained a ration card, Aadhaar card, PAN card and a Voter Identity Card.

Following a tip-off, she was arrested and was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody, the police said.