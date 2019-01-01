'Pakistan Will Take Time To Mend Its Ways,' Says PM Modi

No Indian Prime Minister has opposed dialogue with Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government was trying all means to keep up the pressure on Pakistan, but it would be a mistake to expect that Pakistan will "mend its ways" anytime soon. "It will take more time for Pakistan to mend its ways," he told news agency ANI in an exhaustive interview on New Year's Day.

The Prime Minister's comments come two days after Pakistan's Border Action Team sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir. The army, which flushed out the intruders, said they were planning to launch a terror attack on New Year.

The government, PM Modi said, was working on various strategies. Asked why cross-border terror hasn't stopped despite the surgical strikes, he said, "It will be a huge mistake to believe that Pakistan will mend its ways after a war. It will take a lot of time..."

"I personally believe that surgical strikes should not be politicized," PM Modi said about the attacks on terror launchpads by the army across the line of control in September 2016. "On the surgical strikes, there are some political parties who began to speak the same language as Pakistan. These parties were demeaning our armed forces. They politicised such an issue," he said.

The army action took place weeks after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

Asked about new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's talk of dialogue between the two nations, the Prime Minister said India has had a consistent policy - under NDA or UPA - that no Indian Prime Minster has ever opposed dialogue with Pakistan.

"We have always wanted dialogue - it is not a question of Modi or Manmohan... But we have always maintained that their support to terror must end first. And we have successfully managed to isolate Pakistan on the global arena," he said.