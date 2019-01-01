Triple Talaq Matter Of Gender Equality, Sabarimala About Tradition: PM Modi

Ordinance against Triple Talaq was brought keeping in mind gender equality, PM Modi said

Explaining the BJP's stand on Triple Talaq and the entry of women in Kerala's Sabarimala temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said while the former is related to gender equality, the latter is connected with tradition.

The PM, in an interview to news agency ANI, said the ordinance or executive order against the practice of instant Triple Talaq was brought keeping in mind gender equality and social justice and it shouldn't be seen as interference in religious matters.

"Triple Talaq ordinance was brought after Supreme Court verdict. We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the Constitution," PM Modi told ANI.

"Most Islamic countries have banned Triple Talaq. So it is not a matter of religion or faith. Even in Pakistan, Triple Talaq is banned. So it is an issue of gender equality, matter of social justice. It is not an issue of faith. So keep the two separate," he added.

Triple Talaq, the practice of Muslim men to instantly divorce their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice, was declared "unconstitutional" by the Supreme Court in 2017. The bill to make Triple Talaq a punishable offence cleared Lok Sabha last week but got stalled in Rajya Sabha yesterday. The opposition wants a select parliamentary committee for further scrutiny of the bill.

On the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 in the Sabarimala temple, the prime minister said it relates to tradition and pointed towards the Supreme Court judgement in September last year that saw a dissenting view by Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman in the five-judge bench that ruled women of all ages must be allowed in the temple. She had said courts must not interfere with issues concerning "deep religious sentiments".

"India is of one opinion that everyone should get justice. There are some temples, which have their own traditions, where men can't go. And men don't go... In this, Sabrimala, a woman judge in the Supreme Court has made certain observations. It needs to be read minutely. There is no need to attribute those to any political party. As a woman, she has made some suggestions. There should be a debate on that as well sometimes," the PM said.

Protesters have not allowed any woman to enter the Sabarimala temple since the top court judgement three months ago. Both the BJP and the Congress oppose the entry of women in Sabarimala temple, citing a review petition that has been filed.

