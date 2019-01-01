"For Opposition Leaders, Modi Is The Issue," Says PM: Highlights

PM Modi On New Year's Day: Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said that 2019 elections will be "grand alliance versus the people".

All India | Edited by , | Updated: January 01, 2019 19:45 IST
PM Modi in an interview with ANI took a jibe at the opposition over Rafale deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year's day spoke on several important people and political issues including Rafale deal, surgical strikes, demonetisation, triple talaq and Goods and Services Tax in an interview with news agency ANI. 

He also spoke on BJP's loss in assembly elections in five states in the recently concluded assembly elections. "In Telangana and Mizoram, nobody gave BJP any chance. In Chhattisgarh, a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in two states, there was a hung assembly. Secondly, we were fighting against 15 years of anti-incumbency.We are discussing what was lacking," PM Modi said 

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said that 2019 elections will be "grand alliance versus the people".  PM Modi also spoke on the Ram Temple issue ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on January 4. "Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered after legal process gets over," he told ANI. 

Here are the highlights of the PM Modi's interview on New Year's Day


Jan 01, 2019
19:45 (IST)
This same I-me-and-myself has brought India to the brink of devastation in the 55 months that PM Modi has ruled: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala
Jan 01, 2019
19:44 (IST)
People thought PM Modi will begin the New Year on a great note. But in the interview, all we heard was I, me, and myself: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Jan 01, 2019
19:41 (IST)
Congress is weakening security forces by "slinging mud at the central government" on the Rafale fighter jet deal despite having nothing to back its allegations of corruption and nepotism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Read here
Jan 01, 2019
19:34 (IST)
Parliament is a place for debate and discussion. We have to respect the sanctity of parliament: PM Modi
Jan 01, 2019
19:32 (IST)
Villages on the banks of the Ganga are open defecation free. This is a major accomplishment: PM Modi
Jan 01, 2019
19:30 (IST)
I have worked with full sincerity towards cleaning the Ganga: PM Modi
Jan 01, 2019
19:29 (IST)
Pakistan will never improve on the basis of one war. That nation will still take some time to improve. All PMs of India, across all parties never opposed dialogue with Pakistan. But, can we hear anything in the midst of bombs? Today, terror supporting Pakistan is isolated: PM Modi
Jan 01, 2019
19:24 (IST)
For Opposition, Modi Is The Issue, Says PM
Jan 01, 2019
19:24 (IST)
To believe that Pakistan will mend its ways after one fight will be wrong. Pakistan will take time to mend its ways: PM Modi
Jan 01, 2019
19:22 (IST)
Trying To Shut Down The Middleman: PM Modi On Make In India
PM Modi suggested that "Make In India" was also being politicised. "My crime is that I am trying for Make In India, I am trying to shut down the middlemen," he said. 
Jan 01, 2019
19:15 (IST)
Have spoken on Rafale in Parliament, Says PM
On Rafale, I have spoken in Parliament and in various public meetings. The Indian Supreme Court has given their views and the French President has also spoken: PM Modi 
Jan 01, 2019
19:13 (IST)
Let's Not Politicise The Surgical Strike Issue, Says PM
PM Modi disclosed the details of surgical strike operation in an interview with news agency ANI today saying "the safety of the army personnel was paramount for him". He also insisted it was wrong to politicise the issue and stressed that it was important to hail army's valour.  Read what PM Modi said on surgical strikes here
Jan 01, 2019
19:05 (IST)
The First Test Of Alliance Was In Telangana. What Happened There? PM
"The first test of the alliance was in Telangana and we have seen what has happened to the alliance. What happened to the alliance in Tripura, Assam. Everybody can see. Their top leaders can close ranks but the people will never connect with this": PM Modi
Jan 01, 2019
18:58 (IST)
In 2019, People Will Set The Agenda, Says PM
Setting the tone for general elections, PM Modi attacked the opposition saying: "For Opposition leaders, Modi is the issue. On different days, they take turns to abuse Modi."

PM said opposition lacked "vision for India". "In 2019, the people of India will set the agenda. They know who is with their aspirations and who is not," said PM Modi. 
Jan 01, 2019
18:55 (IST)
Triple Talaq Issue Is About Gender Justice: PM Modi
Amid disruptions over Triple talaq bill in Parliament, PM Modi clarified it is "not a religion issue". "This is about gender justice. Several Islamic nations have banned it," he said. 
Jan 01, 2019
18:50 (IST)
Pak Will Take Time To Mend Ways, Says PM
"It will be a huge mistake to think that Pakistan will change after one surgical strike," PM Modi told ANI. The neighboring country will take time to mend ways. 
Jan 01, 2019
18:47 (IST)
On mob violence, PM Modi said: "No instance of violence is acceptable to us." He also said BJP workers will not tolerate any political violence. 
Jan 01, 2019
18:45 (IST)
In an attack at the Gandhis, PM Modi while speaking to news agency ANI said: "It is a reality that the so called First Family of the nation is out on bail. Their loyalists may try to hide that fact but they won't succeed. A former FM of India has to go to the courts and this also people are seeing." 
Jan 01, 2019
18:43 (IST)
Jan 01, 2019
18:37 (IST)
"Those who have run away after looting people will have to return. Every penny they have taken from the people, they will have to return it back to the people": PM Modi to ANI 
