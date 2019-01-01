'For Opposition Leaders, Modi Is The Issue,' Says PM: Highlights

PM Modi in an interview with ANI took a jibe at the opposition over Rafale deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year's day spoke on several important people and political issues including Rafale deal, surgical strikes, demonetisation, triple talaq and Goods and Services Tax in an interview with news agency ANI.

He also spoke on BJP's loss in assembly elections in five states in the recently concluded assembly elections. "In Telangana and Mizoram, nobody gave BJP any chance. In Chhattisgarh, a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in two states, there was a hung assembly. Secondly, we were fighting against 15 years of anti-incumbency.We are discussing what was lacking," PM Modi said



Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said that 2019 elections will be "grand alliance versus the people". PM Modi also spoke on the Ram Temple issue ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on January 4. "Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered after legal process gets over," he told ANI.

Here are the highlights of the PM Modi's interview on New Year's Day