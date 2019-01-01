'For Opposition Leaders, Modi Is The Issue,' Says PM: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year's day spoke on several important people and political issues including Rafale deal, surgical strikes, demonetisation, triple talaq and Goods and Services Tax in an interview with news agency ANI.
He also spoke on BJP's loss in assembly elections in five states in the recently concluded assembly elections. "In Telangana and Mizoram, nobody gave BJP any chance. In Chhattisgarh, a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in two states, there was a hung assembly. Secondly, we were fighting against 15 years of anti-incumbency.We are discussing what was lacking," PM Modi said
Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said that 2019 elections will be "grand alliance versus the people". PM Modi also spoke on the Ram Temple issue ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on January 4. "Ordinance on Ram temple can be considered after legal process gets over," he told ANI.
Here are the highlights of the PM Modi's interview on New Year's Day
The people of India are seeing how leaders who want to loot are closing ranks and forming alliances.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2019
2019 is going to be about the people of India versus an Opposition alliance: PM @narendramodi
PM Modi suggested that "Make In India" was also being politicised. "My crime is that I am trying for Make In India, I am trying to shut down the middlemen," he said.
For them, my crime is I am working on @makeinindia for being self sufficient in defence.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2019
My crime is that I am focussing on whatever defence forces need.
I do not care about their abuses, I will do my work and strengthen the armed forces.
I am working with honesty: PM
On Rafale, I have spoken in Parliament and in various public meetings. The Indian Supreme Court has given their views and the French President has also spoken: PM Modi
PM Modi disclosed the details of surgical strike operation in an interview with news agency ANI today saying "the safety of the army personnel was paramount for him". He also insisted it was wrong to politicise the issue and stressed that it was important to hail army's valour. Read what PM Modi said on surgical strikes here.
On the surgical strikes, there are some political parties who began to speak the same language as Pakistan.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2019
These parties were demeaning our armed forces. They politicised such an issue.
As the PM, I will always appreciate the armed forces: PM @narendramodi
"The first test of the alliance was in Telangana and we have seen what has happened to the alliance. What happened to the alliance in Tripura, Assam. Everybody can see. Their top leaders can close ranks but the people will never connect with this": PM Modi
Amid disruptions over Triple talaq bill in Parliament, PM Modi clarified it is "not a religion issue". "This is about gender justice. Several Islamic nations have banned it," he said.
The Ordinance on Triple Talaq came in the light of a verdict by the SC. It did not come before that.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2019
For years, why was there no determined effort to end Triple Talaq: PM @narendramodi
"It will be a huge mistake to think that Pakistan will change after one surgical strike," PM Modi told ANI. The neighboring country will take time to mend ways.
I assure BJP Karyakartas that we will not tolerate political violence.- PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2019
Karyakartas of no party must be harmed.
There is no place for violence in India: PM @narendramodi