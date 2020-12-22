Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In J&K's Poonch Second Time In One Day

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly (Representational)

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in the Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 17:15 hours on Tuesday.

"On 22 Dec 2020, at about 1715 hours Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in District Poonch (J&K)," Indian Army said in a statement. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the same sector of Poonch at around 9:30 am.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)