Pakistan Using Honeytrap To Target Indian Army Officers, Says Minister

Shripad Naik said, "Inimical agencies have been making efforts to honeytrap Indian officers" (File)

The Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is making efforts to use honeytrap on Indian officers in armed forces, Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said on Monday.

Replying to a query in Rajya Sabha on whether Pakistan's ISI is using honeytrap as a tool to trap Indian officers, the Minister said: "Inimical agencies have been making efforts to honeytrap Indian officers in armed forces."

He said that service personnel and their families are regularly being sensitized on the use of honeytraps as a modus operandi by foreign intelligence operatives.

"Advisories have been issued to all concerned for compliance, and directives have been issued to take stern action against defaulters under the zero tolerance policy," the minister said.

Special attention is also paid to new entrants in training institutes.

"Simultaneously, regular intelligence liaison with other agencies is maintained to detect such attempts. In addition, security measures to safeguard classified documents/information are in place and are being updated regularly to counter emerging perspective threats," the minister said.

Last month, in the wake of some "honeytrap" incidents, the Indian Army issued an advisory asking its personnel to be cautious and avoid being friendly with strangers posing as spiritual leaders or women of foreign origin.

The Army has also identified around 150 profiles used by Pakistan to honey trap Indian Army personnel.

The advisory says that Pakistani intelligence agencies are targeting Indian security personnel, especially Indian Army personnel, who are deployed in sensitive areas.

The Army has asked everyone not to divulge sensitive information on social media and be cautious about honeytrap attempts.

"Pakistan-based operatives, through social media, gather contact numbers of senior Army officers, and deployment patterns," said a senior Indian Army officer.

Many Pakistan-based social media operatives disguise as a Person of Indian Origin and identify themselves with pseudo names as insurance officers.