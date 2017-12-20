Pakistan Issues Visa To Kulbhushan Jadhav's Wife, Mother

On Thursday, Pakistan directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother

All India | | Updated: December 20, 2017 19:58 IST
54 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistan Issues Visa To Kulbhushan Jadhav's Wife, Mother

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of espionage

Islamabad:  Pakistan today issued visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad to  meet the Indian prisoner on death row, the Foreign Office said. Mr Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice in May.

The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it. "Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to visit Islamabad to meet him, today," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan had agreed to facilitate a meeting of Mr Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25. It also agreed to India's demand that they be accompanied by an official of the Indian High Commission here.

On Thursday, Pakistan directed its High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Mr Jadhav's wife and mother.

Pakistan had claimed its security forces had arrested Mr Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy". According to India's version, Mr Jadhav, a retired Naval officer, had been kidnapped from Iran where he was in connection with his business.
 

Trending

Kulbhushan JadhavPakistanBalochistan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................