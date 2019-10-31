Pak Invitees To Kartarpur Ceremony Will Need Political Clearance: Centre

Pakistan invitees to Kartarpur corridor inauguration will need political clearance, MEA said

Those invited by Pakistan to the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor will need political clearance, the Foreign Ministry said today, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the inauguration.

"I think the political personalities or invitees who think they need to get a political clearance, and those not included in the list will know about it. There won't be surprises," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"My understanding is that the normal rules for seeking political clearance for such visits will apply," he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said that Islamabad has decided to send an invitation to Navjot Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

A statement released by the Pakistani party has said that Senator Faisal Javed Khan held a telephonic conversation with Navjot Sidhu in this regard on the directions of Mr Khan and invited him to the country on November 9.

Mr Sidhu, who had attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, has not been included in the Congress delegation, which will be visiting the gurdwara on November 9.

The delegation includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jyoraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jitin Prasad.

