Pak Hub Of Terrorism, Spreads False Narrative About Kashmir: India At UN

India exercised its right of reply following a General Assembly debate yesterday to respond to Pakistan's "baseless" claims.

All India | | Updated: July 03, 2018 17:06 IST
First Secretary Sandeep Bayyapu informed the UN how Pakistan has become a "hub of terror"

United Nations: 

Pakistan is a "hub of terrorism" in South Asia and beyond, and its "cynical" attempts to spread a false narrative about Jammu and Kashmir have always been unsuccessful, India has said at the United Nations.

India's remarks came after Pakistan again made false allegations about Jammu and Kashmir in its 'right of reply'.

First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said in India's Right of Reply that "repeated and cynical attempts by Pakistan, a hub of terrorism in our region and beyond, to spread a false narrative about the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir have not succeeded earlier and will not do so now".

He asserted that India did not wish to engage on this further.

During a June 25 General Assembly debate on the 'Responsibility to Protect', Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi had made a reference about Jammu and Kashmir.

India had then strongly rejected Pakistan's reference to Kashmir in the 193-member UN body saying in its Right of Reply that cynical attempts by Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN have failed in the past and do not find any resonance in the UN body.

With Pakistan again referring to Kashmir in its Right of Reply yesterday, Mr Bayyapu responded and placed on record India's rejection of yet another attempt by the delegation of Pakistan to misuse the UN forum.
 

