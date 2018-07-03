Pak Hub Of Terrorism, Spreads False Narrative About Kashmir: India At UN

First Secretary Sandeep Bayyapu informed the UN how Pakistan has become a "hub of terror"

Pakistan is a "hub of terrorism" in South Asia and beyond, and its "cynical" attempts to spread a false narrative about Jammu and Kashmir have always been unsuccessful, India has said at the United Nations.



India's remarks came after Pakistan again made false allegations about Jammu and Kashmir in its 'right of reply'.



India exercised its right of reply following a General Assembly debate yesterday to respond to Pakistan's "baseless" claims.



First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said in India's Right of Reply that "repeated and cynical attempts by Pakistan, a hub of terrorism in our region and beyond, to spread a false narrative about the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir have not succeeded earlier and will not do so now".



He asserted that India did not wish to engage on this further.



