Muslim Bodies Object To J&K Directive On 'Vande Mataram' Celebrations

An amalgam of religious bodies in Kashmir has reacted strongly to a government directive asking schools across Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 150th Vande Mataram anniversary.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religious scholars and organisations has termed the directive an attempt to 'impose RSS ideology on Muslims under the guise of cultural celebrations'. They have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to withdraw the order.

"It has caused a lot of anguish among Muslims of the region who are reaching out to the religious leadership to take up this serious concern," a joint statement by religious leaders said.

Recently the J&K government's Chief Secretary convened a meeting in which it was decided to start these celebrations from the seventh of this month.

"In this connection, the participation of schools across Jammu and Kashmir is crucial for ensuring wider outreach and meaningful involvement of young students in the program," the order issued the Department of Culture said.

According to a communique, the Jammu and Kashmir Directors of Education have been designated as nodal officers for coordinating programs on Vande Mataram.

And, as part of the commemoration, the J&K government is planning to organise musical and cultural performances, read the order.

But Muslim religious groups in J&K feel the events are aimed at imposing Hindutva ideology.

"The directive appears to be a deliberate attempt to impose an RSS-driven Hindutva ideology on a Muslim-majority region under the guise of cultural celebration, rather than promoting genuine unity and respect for diversity," said a statement by MMU.

The amalgam. headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. alleges the government directive amounts to "coercion and infringes upon religious freedoms", because the participation of students and staff has been made compulsory.

According to the statement, "reciting Vande Mataram is inconsistent with Islamic teachings as it contains expressions of reverence that contradict the concept of Tawheed, or the oneness of God".

"Forcing Muslim students or institutions to participate in activities that conflict with their faith is both unjust and unacceptable," the statement said.

The amalgam says Islam encourages patriotism through service, compassion, and social contribution, and termed involving Muslim students as "unjust and unacceptable".

"MMU urges the administration both led by the Lt Governor and Chief Minister to immediately withdraw this coercive directive, the cause of anguish to all Muslims, and ensure that no students or institution is compelled to act against their religious beliefs," read the statement.