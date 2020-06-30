Pakistan Claiming India Link In Karachi Terror Attack Absurd: Foreign Ministry

Five people died in the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday

India on Monday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his "absurd comments" linking India to the terror attack at the Pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi.

In a strongly-worded response, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi.

He also reminded Mr Qureshi how the Pakistan prime minister described a global terrorist as a "martyr".

Hours after gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi, Mr Qureshi alleged that the clues of the strike are leading towards sleeper cells activated by India.

"India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi," Mr Srivastava said.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own government's position, including his prime minister's description of the global terrorist as a "martyr"," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Four heavily armed terrorists attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi with guns and grenades on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, Pakistani authorities had said.

The terrorists, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and threw hand grenades at the main entry of the multi-storey building situated in the city's high security commercial hub in an attempt to storm it.