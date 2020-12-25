Pak Making 'Fictitious' Allegations On 'False Flag Operation': India

MEA's Anurag Srivastava was replying to a question about Imran Khan's remarks made on December 20. (File)

India on Thursday said Pakistan's allegations that New Delhi may conduct a false flag operation should be ignored and the leadership of the neighbouring country was making "fictitious and humorous statements".

"It has become a daily routine of Pakistan's leadership to make such fictitious and humorous statements. There's no basis for such statements and should be ignored," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the weekly virtual media briefing.

He was replying to a question about Imran Khan's remarks made in a tweet on December 20. The Pakistan Prime Minister had talked of "false flag operation against Pakistan".

"I am making absolutely clear to the international community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake," Nr Khan had said.