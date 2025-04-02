Pak Army Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir, Indian Army Retaliates

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the KG Sector, Poonch, on Tuesday.

The troops of the Nangi Tekri Battalion, under the aegis of the Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army, retaliated strongly.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, the security forces intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.

Multiple surveillance and ambushes have been set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation intensified after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31, leading to a fresh encounter.

Following the engagement, security personnel swiftly initiated a search-and-destroy operation early on April 1. The operation remains in progress, with forces maintaining a heightened alert in the region.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, JK Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations launched at first light on April 1. Operations in progress," said the Rising Star Corps of Indian Army on X.

