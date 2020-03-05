Pak Agent Arrested In Jammu, Had Shared Vital Info With His Handlers: Police

The man was allegedly working as an operative of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

A Pakistani intelligence agent who had allegedly shared vital information with his handlers across the border was arrested on Wednesday in Jammu, police said.

Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Tarore village in Samba, was arrested in an area under the jurisdiction of Trikuta Nagar Police Station on specific information, a police official said.

He said Sharma was allegedly working as an operative of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The official said the accused was in touch with his handlers in Pakistan for the past few years and had sent "them photos and videos of vital areas and installations mostly in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts via social media platforms in lieu of monetary gains".

During questioning, the official said, Sharma confessed he passed on crucial information about vital installations including sensitive bridges on national highways and in border areas.

"Preliminary probe indicates some monetary transactions in two bank accounts of the accused," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused who has been handed over to Trikuta Nagar Police Station for further action. His bank accounts are being further analysed, the official said.