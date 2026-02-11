Video: Bihar Police Aspirant Drugged And Dragged Into Forced Marriage

A young man who was preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment exam was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and forced to marry a girl against his will in Bihar's Samastipur district.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the victim, Nitish Kumar, in a completely intoxicated state. During the "Varmala" ceremony, Nitish was unable to even hold the garland. The footage shows another man forcibly grabbing his hand to place the garland around the bride's neck.

लाइब्रेरी जाते वक्त लोगों ने करा दिया ‘पकड़ौआ विवाह'



बिहार के समस्तीपुर जिले से एक बार फिर ‘पकड़ौआ विवाह' का मामला सामने आया है. यहां बिहार पुलिस भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहे एक युवक का कथित तौर पर अपहरण कर और उसे नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर जबरन शादी करा दी गई#Bihar pic.twitter.com/s7rrNYXOAQ — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) February 11, 2026

Nitish Kumar's journey from being a bachelor to entering an unplanned wedlock is the latest addition to Bihar's history of 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage) or groom kidnapping, a phenomenon wherein unmarried men are forced to marry with a gun pointed at their heads.

Nitish, a resident of Jodi Pokhar village, released a video after the incident saying that on February 7, while he was on his way to a library, a group of men kidnapped him. He alleges he was beaten, drugged, and then taken to a temple in Morwa, where he was forcibly married to Lakshmi Kumari, daughter of Shankar Rai, a resident of Chakraja Ali village.

Nitish further alleged that following the ceremony, he was kept locked inside a room at his "in-laws" house to prevent him from calling for help.

As the video gained traction online, Samastipur police rescued Nitish from the house and brought him to the station for questioning.

Patori police station in-charge, Anil Kumar, said that an investigation is underway. Police said that they are checking the facts of the viral video and investigating whether the marriage was consensual or forced.

(With inputs from Avinash Kumar)