Pak Violated Ceasefire 633 Times In First Two Months Of 2018

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 432 incidents of ceasefire violation have taken place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and 201 such incidents along the International Border till February this year.
There were 860 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC and 111 incidents of ceasefire violation along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, he said in a written reply to a question.
Comments
Six army personnel were killed and 18 other soldiers injured in these incidents. Four BSF personnel were killed and 22 BSF jawans injured in these incidents ceasefire violation.