Pak Nationals Holding No-Obligation Visa Allowed To Cross Over To India

However, Indian authorities on Monday allowed the Pakistani nationals with NORI visas to cross over to India, the officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Pak Nationals Holding No-Obligation Visa Allowed To Cross Over To India
Earlier, Pakistanis nationals, married in India, were not allowed to return to India. (Representational)
Amritsar:

A total of 70 Pakistani nationals, who were issued the NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa, crossed over to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari border here on Monday, officials said.

Earlier, Pakistanis nationals, married in India, were not allowed to return to India.

However, Indian authorities on Monday allowed the Pakistani nationals with NORI visas to cross over to India, the officials said.

Asma, who had gone to Pakistan two months ago to visit her parents, could not come back after the Centre revoked all visas issued to the nationals of the neighbouring country following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

Asma expressed her happiness on being allowed to cross over to India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

