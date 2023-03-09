Pak National Caught By Security Force BSF From Border In Punjab

The man revealed his name as Aamir Raza, resident of the Sialkot district of Pakistan.

The Border Security Force has caught a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national trying to intrude separately into India via the international border in Punjab on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said.

The Pakistani man was caught ahead of the border fence near BSF post 'Nikka' in the Gurdaspur sector around noon.

"The intruder had crossed the IB and entered into the Indian territory. During initial questioning, he revealed his name as Aamir Raza, resident of the Sialkot district of Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

"His questioning is in progress," he added.

In another case, a Bangladeshi man was apprehended last night near the Rajatal border post in the Amritsar sector.

"The man was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested. His search was conducted. During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning will be further carried out and next course of action will be taken," the spokesperson said.

