Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Impact On Flights After Pak Shuts Airspace

IndiGo and Air India have warned passengers of service disruptions following Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. In messages on X the two said some international flight schedules may be impacted due to changing of flight paths leading to "an alternative extended route".

Air India said some flights to the United States, Europe, and Middle East might be impacted

Both airlines said they regretted the inconvenience caused and urged passengers to double-check flight timings and schedules before leaving for the airport.

Hours earlier Pakistan shut its airspace to all Indian-owned or -operated airlines.

#6ETravelAdvisory: In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan air space closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We're working to minimise the inconvenience. Check your flight status https://t.co/ll3K8PwtRV and rebooking options https://t.co/51Q3oUe0lP pic.twitter.com/mdnVObO0ON — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 24, 2025

That was after a slew of diplomatic measures by India, including suspension of visas and the Indus Waters Treaty, as the first set of retaliatory measures for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) April 24, 2025

On suspension of the treaty - under which Pak receives an estimated 80 per cent of its riverine water supply - Islamabad said any attempt to "usurp" its rights would be seen as "an act of war".

Twenty-six people, including civilians and tourists, were killed in the Tuesday afternoon attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack was the worst on civilians in the past several years.

And it was the worst terror strike in India since February 2019, when 40 CRPF, or Central Reserve Police Force, personnel were killed in J&K's Pulwama district.

In a strong message Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who was in Saudi Arabia at the time but rushed back the next day - put the terrorists and their handlers on notice, warning them his administration will "identify and punish" all those who conspired against India.

The warning was fierce but it was the switch from Hindi to English - in Bihar's Madhubhani - to deliver the message that raised eyebrows. The switch has been seen as India telling the world there will be consequences for an attack that has been condemned by the global community.

What also raised eyebrows was the Prime Minister's plane side-stepping Pak airspace when it flew back from Riyadh early Wednesday. The re-routing was seen as a clear sign India's security agencies were aware of the threat from Pakistan and altered the flight path for the PM's safety.

Indian security agencies say they have evidence to prove Pak was behind the attack.

Earlier today Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed diplomats from the US, Europe, Qatar, Japan, Russia, and China - all of whom had condemned the attack - on that material.

Pak's involvement was also flagged by Major General Yash Mor (retd.), a defence expert who told NDTV the attack needed military-level training and bore the hallmark of the ISI.

The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pak-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities have released sketches of some of the gunmen and a manhunt is on.

So far though, over 48 hours after the attack, they continue to elude capture.

