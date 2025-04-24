SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme Suspended For Pak Nationals: What It Means

After a terror attack killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Centre suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. All Pakistanis in India under the scheme have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

The decision came after The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack at Pahalgam's scenic Baisaran meadow.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) said governments across the world shared a "zero tolerance for terrorism" policy.

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme?

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) was launched in 1992 by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to promote regional integration and people-to-people contact among its member states - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Afghanistan.

The concept was born out of the 1988 SAARC Summit in Islamabad, where leaders agreed that certain categories of individuals - including government dignitaries, parliamentarians, judges, senior officials, journalists, sportspersons, and business leaders - should be allowed to travel within SAARC countries without the usual visa requirements.

These individuals are issued special visa stickers, valid for one year, which granted them visa-free access across SAARC nations. Immigration authorities in each country review and implement the scheme, updating the list of eligible categories from time to time.

The SVES covers 24 categories of individuals and is viewed as an instrument to foster trust, diplomacy, and economic cooperation within the region.

What Did It Mean For Pakistani Nationals?

For Pakistani nationals, the SVES allowed simplified access to India - primarily for diplomats, bureaucrats, business delegates, cultural ambassadors and media personnel. It was a unique diplomatic tool, especially when bilateral ties were tense.

This special access was often reviewed, with India has occasionally pausing or restricting visa access under this scheme during tense periods. However, Misri's announcement marks the first time it has been completely revoked for one of the member countries with immediate effect.

Other Diplomatic Measures

India has also suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. It also shut the Attari-Wagah border and asked all Pakistani nationals with valid papers to return through it by May 1.

India has also declared Pakistani defence advisors as 'persona non grata' and announced a staff cut in both High Commissions to 30 (from 55) by the same deadline.