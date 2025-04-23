Full Refund From Hotels, Airlines: Union Minister Assures J&K Tourists

The Centre is fully backing tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, who are keen on returning home after the shocking attack on tourist in Pahalgam, Union minister for tourism Gajendra Shekhawat said today.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the minister said, "In light of yesterday's tragic incident in Kashmir, many tourists are understandably anxious and reconsidering their travel plans. I've spoken to the concerned authorities and urged airlines, hotels, and tour operators to allow full refunds without hassle". Follow Kashmir terror attack live updates here

In light of yesterday's tragic incident in Kashmir, many tourists are understandably anxious and reconsidering their travel plans.



I've spoken to the concerned authorities and urged airlines, hotels, and tour operators to allow full refunds without hassle. — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 23, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir government is also making efforts in this direction Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said. Although it is heartbreaking to see the "exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave," he said in a post on X.

In Srinagar, a control room has been set up at the airport to monitor the smooth transition of passengers and facilitation.

The UT government is coordinating with airlines for the return of the bodies and escorting the families across the country.

Terrorists had opened fire at the famed meadow of Baisaran near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.



