'Padmavati' Threats Indicate India Has Become Taliban, Says Congress

The Congress has termed the threats of physical harm to 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone as akin to those issued by the Taliban. It further said that such threats have tarnished the image of the country.Some leaders and groups have reportedly announced a bounty for beheading Bhansali and the movie's female lead Deepika. Historians are, however, divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed."If you do not like the film, don't see it. But violent threats issued to the actor and director of the movie have tarnished the image of the country abroad," AICC spokesman Ajoy Kumar said at a press conference."We have seen and heard such statements that only indicate that India has become Taliban," Mr Kumar said last evening.To a question on some states banning release of 'Padmavati', he said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the authority to take a call over release of the movie.Mr Kumar was recently nominated as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee.