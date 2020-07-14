Pack Your Bags: Sonu Sood Tells 3 Bengal Residents Stranded In Pune

Sonu Sood has become a hero off-screen after he helped stranded migrants reach home (File)

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping stranded people return home over the past four months, on Tuesday responded to a fervent plea from three persons of Bengal, after one of them tagged him on Twitter and said they were stuck in Pune.

The 46-year-old actor assured Anupam Chakraborty, a resident of Howrah, that he will make arrangements to send all three of them home.

"Pack your bags brother. Kolkata is calling," he said in reply to Mr Chakraborty's SOS tweet.

The 36-year-old, who said that he and two others have been stranded in Pune since March, also attached a document with his tweet, giving details such as Aadhaar number, age and other relevant details.

Sonu Sood, best known for playing the role of villains in films, has become a hero off-screen for his successful efforts to send home thousands of stranded migrants amid the lockdown.

Another student who reached out to Sonu Sood for help during the day also received a prompt reply.

"All the students who are left out and couldn't book, kindly make a list according to the destination you wanna go. I will plan for them accordingly," Mr Sood wrote on the microblogging site.

On Monday, the actor had said that he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of dead and injured migrant workers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)