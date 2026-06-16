Delhi Techie, On Honeymoon, Found Dead By Husband In Pool Of Urine And Blood

A 27-year-old IT professional from Delhi was found dead at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, police said on Tuesday. The woman has been identified as P Radha Gayatri, who worked with an IT firm in Gurugram and lived in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar East.

She was on a trip with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, who also works in the IT sector but in Pune. Police said Gayatri and her husband reached the Kiana Homestay at Tipridhar (also referred to as Tipri Dhar) late on the night of June 14 after travelling from Delhi to Rishikesh the previous day.

They checked into a room named 'Bliss' around 11:30 pm. According to the husband's account, the couple had consumed alcohol during the night and gone to sleep around 3:30 am. When he woke up in the morning, he found his wife naked, unresponsive and on the floor in a pool of urine, with blood oozing from her nose. Mussoorie police received information on Monday morning about an unresponsive woman at the homestay. Police reached the location along with a 108 ambulance.

A pharmacist attached to the ambulance examined her and declared her dead at the scene. A police statement said the body of the woman was found on the floor without clothes. Bloodstains were observed on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were recovered from the room.

The couple had married on November 8, 2025. Both Gayatri and Sricharan originally belong to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The body was sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for post-mortem examination. Police have requested that the autopsy be conducted by a panel of doctors and recorded on camera.