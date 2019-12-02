P Chidambaram's Detention 'Witch-Hunt Of Worst Kind', Says Congress

P Chidambaram has been in judicial custody for more than 100 days, a Congress leader said.

Senior Congress leaders today described P Chidambaram's detention as a "witch-hunt of the worst kind" and tweeted in support of the former finance minister using the hashtag "Release Chidambaram".

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the plea filed by Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

"Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been in judicial custody for more than 100 days. Mr Chidambaram's continued detention is nothing but a witch-hunt of the worst kind. It is the duty of the court to uphold the personal liberty of an individual," Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said a ruling party misusing the investigating machinery to selectively target their political opponents, by foisting cases against them is "New India".

"Mr Chidambaram's continued detention is nothing but a witch-hunt of the worst kind," she said.