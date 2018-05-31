INX Media Case: P Chidambaram Gets Court Protection From Arrest Till July 3 The CBI had on February 28 arrested P Chidambaram's son Karti in the INX Media case. Later, he was granted bail.

The CBI on Wednesday summoned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case asking him to join the investigation today, the probe agency said.

Mr Chidambaram lawyer had made a written submission to CBI that his client shouldn't be summoned till the matter gets heard in Delhi High Court.



Mr Chidambaram on Wednesday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court for protection from arrest in the INX Media case, hours after a Delhi court extended to him interim protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.



The CBI had on February 28 arrested Mr Chidambaram's son Karti in the INX Media case. Later, he was granted bail.



Mr Karti is accused of taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the UPA government. The CBI registered an FIR in the case on May 15 last year.



The CBI has alleged that irregularities were committed in giving INX Media the clearance to receive Rs. 305 crore in foreign investment. The CBI initially alleged that Mr Karti had received Rs. 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance.



