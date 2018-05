Aircel-Maxis case: No coercive action against Congress' P Chidambaram till June 5, court orders

Former union minister P Chidambaram today moved a Delhi court for protection from arrest in the Aircel Maxis money-laundering case in which his son Karti Chidambaram is an accused. The court has told the Enforcement Directorate that no coercive action can be taken against Mr Chidambaram until the next hearing on June 5.The senior Congress leader has to appear for the hearing.Another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, also a former minister, represented Mr Chidambaram in court. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating foreign investment clearance granted in 2006 to the Aircel-Maxi deal, when Mr Chidambaram was finance Minister in the Congress-led central government.Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in February this year.