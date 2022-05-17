P Chidambaram Says 'Timing Of Search Interesting' After CBI Raids

The CBI is investigating a fresh case against P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram. (File)

As the CBI today searched Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's home and offices over new allegations of bribe-taking, his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram questioned the timing of the search.

The CBI searched premises linked to Karti Chidambaram across Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka and Odisha. Officials also visited the official home of Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram in Delhi.

"This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting," Mr Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha member, tweeted.

The CBI is investigating a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram, who has been accused of facilitating visas for 250 Chinese nationals after receiving a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in 2011.