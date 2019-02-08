P Chidambaram Quizzed By Probe Agency In INX Media Money Laundering Case

P Chidambaram has been grilled a number of times in this case in the past.His son Karti was questioned by the agency in the same case for six hours.

All India | | Updated: February 08, 2019 16:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
P Chidambaram Quizzed By Probe Agency In INX Media Money Laundering Case

P Chidambaram appeared before the ED today in connection with a money laundering case (File)


New Delhi: 

Former finance minister P Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a money laundering probe related to INX Media.

The senior Congress leader, who was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), arrived at the agency's office in central Delhi at around 11 am.

Mr Chidambaram has been grilled a number of times in this case in the past. His son Karti was questioned by the agency in the same case on Thursday for about six hours.

The Enforcement Directorate attached Karti Chidambaram's assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad, in the case last year.

The central probe agency registered the PMLA case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

It registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the Enforcement Directorate's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors -- Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI, the other central agency investigating the case, for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. He was granted bail subsequently.

The agency has alleged that Karti Chidambaram received money from INX Media, using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of FIPB conditions to receive investments from Mauritius.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

P ChidambaramEnforcement Directorate (ED)INX Media Case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Propose DayHailKarnataka BudgetIND vs NZ T20Friedlieb Ferdinand RungePM Modi in JalpaiguriLive TVRafale DealHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm PostpaidRobert VadraCB300RVivo V15 ProRedmi Note 7Happy Propose Day

................................ Advertisement ................................