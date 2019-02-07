Karti Chidambaram At Probe Agency For Questioning In INX Media Case

Karti was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail.

Karti Chidambaram At Probe Agency For Questioning In INX Media Case

INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram was questioned several times in the past.


New Delhi: 

Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate for being questioned in the in INX Media money laundering case.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore when his father, P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

P Chidambaram was questioned twice in the past.

Karti Chidambaram too has been questioned several times in the past. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how he managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case against Karti Chidambaram under the under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in May 2017.

He was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail

Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail later.

INX Media was once owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti Chidambaram and a firm in the case. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas in connection with the same case.

(With inputs from IANS)

