In Fresh Probe Against Anil Ambani, Rs 68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Charge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Anil Ambani Group, launching a parallel probe into a fake bank guarantee case worth Rs 68.2 crore, NDTV Profit reported.

The ED on Thursday evening conducted a series of search operations across four premises -- three in Bhubaneswar and one in Kolkata -- that are connected to a firm identified as Biswal Tradelink Pvt Ltd, a relatively obscure entity now under scrutiny for allegedly operating a network of shell companies and issuing forged bank guarantees for commissions.

According to officials, Biswal Tradelink issued a fake bank guarantee to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), with the total value pegged at Rs 68.2 crore. The firm allegedly charged a commission of 8 per cent for fake bank guarantees.

The fraudsters used a spoofed domain, s-bi.co.in, designed to closely mimic the genuine domain of the State Bank of India (sbi.co.in). This cloned domain was allegedly used to deceive SECI and others by sending forged emails that appeared to be from the bank.

ED officials have recovered communication from the suspects showing that Telegram's disappearing message feature was actively used by the network to evade surveillance and maintain secrecy.

The fake bank guarantee was allegedly routed to support a transaction involving Reliance NU BESS Private Limited and Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, both linked to the Anil Ambani business group.