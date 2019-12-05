'P Chidambaram Has Violated Bail Condition': Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said what he said is in violation of this condition (File)

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the finance minister.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the claim of Mr Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday, amounted to "self-certification".

The Supreme Court had asked the Congress leader not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail.

"P Chidambaram has violated the bail condition on the very first day after his release... What he said is in violation of this condition," the BJP leader said.

A Supreme Court bench, while granting bail to P Chidambaram, asked him not to make any public comment in connection with the case.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, the former finance minister had said: "In the last 106 days, I was strong in spirit and I have become stronger because...my record as minister and my conscience are absolutely clear."

Taking a jibe at the opposition leader over his attack on the Modi government on a host of issues, Mr Javadekar said he has got to speak to the media after so many days and that is why he was taking out his anger on every subject.

Some Congress leaders are in jail, some have just got out of jail and some are on bail, he said, adding that the opposition party has become desperate.

It is not that they were in jail for their role in "freedom movement" but due to criminal charges against them, he said.