Over 80% Haryana Villages Get 24x7 Electricity: Chief Minister ML Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that more than 80 per cent of villages in the state are getting 24-hour electricity and efforts are underway to provide 24x7 electricity to the remaining 600 villages by the end of this year.

While addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Khattar said, "In Haryana, more than 80 per cent of villages are getting 24-hour electricity. Now we are providing 24-hour electricity in 5,694 villages. We will try to provide 24x7 electricity to the remaining 600 villages this year."

Chief Minister Khattar also mentioned that a circular issued by the power department which consisted of names of the farmers who have defaulted on their bill payments will not be implemented.

"A circular from the power department came that faulty farmers will be faced with a penalty. I was very unhappy over this and decided not to implement this as farmers are unable to pay huge amounts of up to lakhs. Also, steps are being taken to stop the theft of power for agriculture by the farmers," he said.

"In the last few years, 61 thousand tubewell connections were given. Haryana is the first state where electricity is provided 24 hours a day to 80 percent of villages. The problem of electricity in the remaining villages will also be removed this year," he added.

He also mentioned that electricity bills of families having annual income up to Rs 1 Lakh will be waived.

"The electricity bill of the people of the family having annual income of Rs 1 lakh will be waived, the amount of waiver will be 50 percent of the principal amount of the electricity bill," Khattar said.

He also announced that the 5th Jansanvad program will be in Mahendragarh.

"A total of more than 32,000 rural people have taken part in the Jansanwad program so far," he said.

Earlier today Haryana CM Khattar launched a community policing and public outreach program "Haryana Uday" while attending 'Raahgiri' day celebrations in Gurugram.

The public outreach program will be implemented from June 1 in the entire state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)