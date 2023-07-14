Over 67,000 People In 17 Districts Of Assam Affected By Flood

The water level of Brahmaputra has risen due to incessant rainfall

The flood situation in Assam worsened today with over 67,000 people affected in 17 districts of the state as water level of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, rose above the danger mark at several places, an official bulletin said.

However, no fatalities were reported during the day, keeping the death count at seven, a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The number of affected districts have also gone up to 17 as against the previous day's 10. Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpuyt, Majuliu, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tamulpur and Tinsukia have been impacted by the flood.

The Brahmaputra is flowing over the danger mark at Dhubri, Tezpur, Beki, Buridihing and the Sankosh at Golakganj.

Districts in western Assam bordering Bhutan have been put on alert after water was released early morning.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted earlier in the day that excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control flow but with the improvement in the neighbouring country upstream, the amount of water released may not be massive.

Over 4,500 people are living in 78 relief camps set up by the district authorities.

Crop area of 2,770 hectares and 49,535 animals have been affected.

An embankment was damaged in Majuli and 18 roads were damaged in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts.

Large-scale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur, the bulletin added.