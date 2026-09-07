Over 6% Voters Dropped In Manipur, 11% In Sikkim After Voter Roll Revision

Nearly 6.3 per cent voters in Manipur and 11.2 per cent in Sikkim were removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with the final photo electoral rolls published in both northeastern states.

Before the SIR exercise began, Manipur had 20, 93,076 voters, while Sikkim had 4,71,081. Following the exercise, 1.85 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls, including 1,32,456 in Manipur and 52,614 in Sikkim. Manipur now has 19,60,620 eligible voteers, while Sikkim has 4,18,467.

In Manipur, female voters (10,06,962) outnumber male voters (9,53,350), resulting in a gender ratio of 1,056 females for every 1,000 male electors. The state also has 308 third-gender electors.

The final photo electoral rolls were published in compliance with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India. The draft electoral roll published on July 5 had 19,34,399 electors.

Officials said enumeration forms were received from 19,34,399 electors. A total of 1,58,677 electors whose enumeration forms were not received were excluded from the draft electoral roll.

Of them, 72,473 were identified as shifted, 43,000 as deceased, 34,740 as absent, 7,394 as duplicate entries, and 1,070 under other categories.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer's office in Gangtok said the state's final electoral roll has 4,18,467 voters after the deletion of 52,614 names.

The draft electoral roll released in July had 4,33,294 electors, of whom 3,61,159 or 83.35 per cent, were successfully mapped to their own or their parents' electoral details from the previous qualifying roll or the last SIR. The remaining 72,135 electors (16.65 per cent) could not be mapped, an official statement said.