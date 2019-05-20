Over 51,000 Farmers Get 21 Crore Drought Assistance In Maharashtra

Maharashtra had received deficient monsoon last year.

More than 51,000 farmers in Palghar district of Maharashtra have been provided drought assistance worth Rs 21.09 crore, an official said on Monday.

Due to the deficient monsoon last year, reservoirs in the district have only about 22 per cent water stock of their total storage capacity, collector Prashant Narnavre said in a statement.

"So far, 51,174 farmers from 333 villages in Palghar have been paid Rs 21.09 crore towards compensation for the scarcity situation in the district," he said.

The state tribal development department's principal secretary, Manisha Verma, toured the district during the weekend to review the water crisis and assured there was no dearth of funds to tackle the situation, he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.