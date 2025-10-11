PM Modi Launches 2 Major Agricultural Schemes Worth Rs 35,440 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major agricultural schemes with a combined outlay of Rs 35,440 crore, including a mission for self-reliance in pulses, and called upon farmers to increase production to reduce the country's import dependency and meet global demand.

After inaugurating projects related to agriculture and allied sectors, he said farmers have a critical role to play in realising the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The event at the Pusa campus coincided with the birth anniversary of socialist reformers Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh.

During his 30-minute address, the Prime Minister compared his government's record with that of the Congress, saying the Opposition party's neglect had led to a weakening of the farming ecosystem, with different departments functioning "in multiple directions without coordination".

PM Modi launched the Rs 24,000-crore 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' (PM-DDKY) and the Rs 11,440-crore 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', saying the schemes would "change the fate of millions of farmers".

अपने किसान भाई-बहनों से संवाद के दौरान यह जानकर बेहद खुशी हुई कि वे देश को कृषि और दलहन के क्षेत्र में आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करना चाहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/7KYhv7wfIm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2025

The two schemes, already approved by the Cabinet, will be implemented from the upcoming rabi (winter) season till 2030-31.

PM Modi also inaugurated projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore.

"You (farmers) have made India self-reliant in food grains post-Independence. Now, you have a crucial role in making India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat). On one hand, we have to become self-reliant (in food), while on the other hand we should produce for the global market. Friends, we need to knock the doors of the international market," PM Modi said, urging farmers to focus on crops that have global demand.

"We have to reduce our imports and should not fall behind in increasing exports," he said, adding that the two new schemes will play a major role in achieving these twin objectives.

PM Modi called on farmers to diversify beyond wheat and rice, focusing on pulses to ensure protein security. Despite being the world's largest pulses producer and consumer, India still depends on imports.

Under the pulses mission, PM Modi said there is a need to increase pulses acreage by 35 lakh hectares by 2030 to boost production and achieve self-reliance. The mission targets raising pulses production from the current 252.38 lakh tonne to 350 lakh tonne by 2030-31, thereby reducing import dependency.

PM Modi said, the PM-DDKY, modelled on the government's Aspirational Districts Programme, will target 100 low-performing agricultural districts and integrate 36 schemes from different ministries.

The scheme will focus on enhancing productivity, promoting crop diversification, improving irrigation and storage facilities, and ensuring credit access.

Taking aim at the previous Congress government, PM Modi accused it of "neglecting" the farm sector, saying the Opposition party lacked "vision" for the growth of this crucial sector.

The neglect led to weakening of the farming ecosystem as each department in the ministry was functioning in multi-directions without coordination, he said.

"The previous government lacked vision for the growth of this crucial sector," PM Modi said, outlining how his administration had initiated reforms from 'Beej to Bazaar' (Seed to Markets) since 2014, enhanced the farm budget, increased fertiliser subsidies, and recently reduced GST rates on farm machinery and equipment.

The Prime Minister said these measures had resulted in doubling of farm exports, foodgrain production increasing by 900 lakh tonne, and fruits and vegetables production rising by 640 lakh tonne.

During the event, PM Modi distributed certificates to farmers certified under the National Mission for Natural Farming, MAITRI technicians, and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) converted to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs).

The event marked important milestones achieved under government initiatives, including 50 lakh farmer memberships in 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), of which 1,100 FPOs recorded an annual turnover of over Rs 1 crore in 2024-25.

Other achievements include the certification of 50,000 farmers under the National Mission for Natural Farming, certification of 38,000 MAITRIs (Multi-Purpose AI Technicians in Rural India), sanction and operationalisation of over 10,000 multipurpose and e-PACS for computerisation, and the formation and strengthening of PACS, dairy, and fishery cooperative societies.

PM Modi also interacted with farmers engaged in pulses cultivation who have benefitted from various government schemes aimed at establishing a value chain-based approach in agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary were present at the event.

